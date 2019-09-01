Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Graceland Baptist Church
975 Dorset Road
Powhatan, VA
Daniel E. Cubbage Obituary
Daniel was born on May 21, 1985 and passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Graceland Baptist Church 975 Dorset Road, Powhatan, Virginia 23139 with the Reverend Dr. Ronald Wyatt Jr, officiating. Interment will follow in Powhatan Community Cemetery Powhatan, Virginia. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on September 3, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Sept. 1, 2019
