Daniel was born on May 21, 1985 and passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Graceland Baptist Church 975 Dorset Road, Powhatan, Virginia 23139 with the Reverend Dr. Ronald Wyatt Jr, officiating. Interment will follow in Powhatan Community Cemetery Powhatan, Virginia. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on September 3, 2019.
