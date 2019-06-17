|
|
Daniel was born on September 17, 1981 and passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Daniel was a resident of Prattville, Alabama at the time of passing.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3pm in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House. Visitation is planned for Saturday, June 22, 2019 1-3pm at the funeral home. Celebration of Life Memorial Service JUN 22. 3:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House 533 TN-76 White House, TN, 37188 [email protected] https://austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 17, 2019