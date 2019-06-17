Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House - White House
533 Hwy 76E
White House, TN 37188
615-672-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Clinard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Jay Clinard


09/17/1981 - 06/14/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel Jay Clinard Obituary
Daniel was born on September 17, 1981 and passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Daniel was a resident of Prattville, Alabama at the time of passing.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3pm in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House. Visitation is planned for Saturday, June 22, 2019 1-3pm at the funeral home. Celebration of Life Memorial Service JUN 22. 3:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home White House 533 TN-76 White House, TN, 37188 [email protected] https://austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now