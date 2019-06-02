Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel L. (Danny) Wright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel L. (Danny) Wright Obituary
Daniel passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Daniel was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church, 901 Sharon Rd., King William, Va. 23086. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now