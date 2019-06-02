|
|
Daniel passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Daniel was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church, 901 Sharon Rd., King William, Va. 23086. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 2, 2019