Daniel passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Dan was a decorated U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, and a member of Victory Christian Church.
Family will receive friends 5 PM to 8 PM Tuesday at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. His funeral service will be 10 AM Wednesday at the Victory Christian Church, 2850 Maidens Rd, Goochland. Interment will follow at 3 PM in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Burkeville with military honors.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Sept. 8, 2019