"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
804-427-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Baird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Wesley Baird

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Wesley Baird Obituary
Baird, Daniel Wesley, 71, of Mechanicsville, VA went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 26, 2019.  He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 41 years, Sandra Fitchett Baird; his sister, Sharon Baird Sizemore; brother, Joseph Baird II; and his parents,  Joseph and Rachel Sprouse Baird. Dan is survived by his devoted daughter, Katie Baird; his mother's-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, siblings-in-law, cousins and friends. Dan had many friends from his years working for the Virginia Department of Health and from the 30+ years he spent as a member of the Catholic Church of the Redeemer. He was a 3rd and 4th degree knight in the Knights of Columbus and a member of their bowling league. Dan graduated from Thomas Dale High School and obtained a bachelor's degree from VCU. After the loss of his wife, Dan found a special companion in Barbara Smith, who brought a great joy and love back to his life. He loved being near water, spending time in nature, and sharing his life with his family and friends. The family will receive friends, 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy. Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10 am, at The Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 with interment to follow at Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Church of the Redeemer or Hanover Humane Society.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
Download Now