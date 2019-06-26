Baird, Daniel Wesley, 71, of Mechanicsville, VA went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 41 years, Sandra Fitchett Baird; his sister, Sharon Baird Sizemore; brother, Joseph Baird II; and his parents, Joseph and Rachel Sprouse Baird. Dan is survived by his devoted daughter, Katie Baird; his mother's-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, siblings-in-law, cousins and friends. Dan had many friends from his years working for the Virginia Department of Health and from the 30+ years he spent as a member of the Catholic Church of the Redeemer. He was a 3rd and 4th degree knight in the Knights of Columbus and a member of their bowling league. Dan graduated from Thomas Dale High School and obtained a bachelor's degree from VCU. After the loss of his wife, Dan found a special companion in Barbara Smith, who brought a great joy and love back to his life. He loved being near water, spending time in nature, and sharing his life with his family and friends. The family will receive friends, 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy. Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10 am, at The Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 with interment to follow at Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Church of the Redeemer or Hanover Humane Society. Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on June 26, 2019