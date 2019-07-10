|
Daniella was born on August 12, 1994 and passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Daniella was a resident of Lyles, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Daniella graduated from Hickman County High School in 2013, attended UT Chattanooga and was to have graduated from Columbia State in May of this year.
Funeral Services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, TN on Sunday, July 14th at 2 o'clock pm with Rev. Monna Mayhall presiding. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the hour of service at 2:00PM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 10, 2019