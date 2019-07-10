Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniella Enriquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniella Enriquez


1994 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniella Enriquez Obituary
Daniella was born on August 12, 1994 and passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Daniella was a resident of Lyles, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Daniella graduated from Hickman County High School in 2013, attended UT Chattanooga and was to have graduated from Columbia State in May of this year.

Funeral Services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, TN on Sunday, July 14th at 2 o'clock pm with Rev. Monna Mayhall presiding. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the hour of service at 2:00PM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now