Danita was born on May 6, 1958 and passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Danita was a resident of Gallatin, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Her family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until her Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. at Austin and Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville with Bro. Sam Phillips officiating. APR 6. 1:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service APR 6. 2:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 2, 2019