Danny passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Danny was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Canine Companions for Independence c/o Old Dominion Chapter Treasurer, 3000 Ellesmere Dr., Midlothian, Va. 23113.
