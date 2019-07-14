Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Garner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Garner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Danny Garner Obituary
Danny passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Danny was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Graveside Ceremony Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 Canine Companions for Independence c/o Old Dominion Chapter Treasurer 3000 Ellesmere Drive Midlothian, VA 23113.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Canine Companions for Independence c/o Old Dominion Chapter Treasurer, 3000 Ellesmere Dr., Midlothian, Va. 23113.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now