Danny passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Danny was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 9 from 10 A.M. until service time at 11 A.M. at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the S.P.C.A.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 5, 2019