Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier - Greenbrier
2619 Hwy 41 S
Greenbrier, TN 37073
615-643-4000
Danny Ray Owsley


11/11/1932 - 02/12/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Danny Ray Owsley Obituary
Danny was born on November 11, 1932 and passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Danny was a resident of Greenbrier, Tennessee at the time of passing.

He served in the US Army and was a school teacher / Coach in Stewart County, Jo Byrns and Greenbrier High Schools.

The family will receive friends 10am to 11am on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier and a Memorial Service will follow at 11am with Bro. Jon Briggs and Bro. Steve Sorrells officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery in Dover, TN.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made at any F&M Bank to the Owsley Student Scholarship Fund.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 14, 2019
