JONES, Darnell C.; 68, of Old Church, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Corker. Darnell "Hunny" is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, John R. Jones, Jr.; her daughter, Erin Berger (Marc); son, Courtney Jones (Jennifer); four grandchildren, Addyson Berger, and Ellie, Abigail, and Charles Swanson; her mother, Patsy Corker; sister, Marilyn Corker; brother, Durvin Corker (Laurie); brother-in-law, Jerry Jones; sister-in-law, Joan Leber (Larry); her best friend, April Mellor; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Darnell was a 1972 graduate of the Johnston-Willis School of Nursing. She spent her career as an RN with home health, where she worked her way up from bedside to management. She loved caring for others and there was no one she wouldn't help. Hunny was a recent member of Black Creek Baptist Church where she made many friends but was a former member of Zion Christian Church for over 60 years. She enjoyed cooking, reading and slot machines, but her greatest joy was her time spent with her family. A memorial service will be held at Black Creek Baptist Church and will be announced once arrangements are finalized.



Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Jan. 4, 2020
