Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hoyt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Allan Hoyt


11/02/1962 - 05/08/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Allan Hoyt Obituary
David was born on November 2, 1962 and passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

David was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

His first love was ice hockey; he played on his high school team, the Flint Northern Vikings and graduated from there in 1981.

Family, friends and others whose lives David touched are invited to the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, for a memorial service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now