David was born on November 2, 1962 and passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
David was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
His first love was ice hockey; he played on his high school team, the Flint Northern Vikings and graduated from there in 1981.
Family, friends and others whose lives David touched are invited to the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, for a memorial service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 16, 2019