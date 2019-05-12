LIPSCOMBE, David E.; 89, of Mechanicsville, VA passed away quietly at his home on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph E. Lipscombe and Mary Archer Lipscombe; 5 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Bernice Perrin Lipscombe and a sister Mary Virginia Penuel; 6 children, daughter Malinda, sons, Dave, Mark (Tracey), Barry (Deniese), Keith (Kris), and Troy (Brooke); 13 grandchildren, Ashley (Michael), Cynthia, Davis (LauRae), Lawson, Max, Sierra, Spencer (Mady), Simon, Sage, Case, Gage, Perrin and Rivers; 4 great-grandchildren, Areon, Isabelle, Asher, and Lillian. David served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and was the co-owner of Lipscombe Service, Inc. which is still in operation today. He had many talents. His curious mind led him to numerous hobbies including antique clock restoration, collecting Shelby Mustangs, (a Ford man through and through) and antique toys including pedal tractors. If ever asked about any of his interests, there was never a short conversation. David attended Gethsemane Church of Christ for 89 years and especially enjoyed his role as door greeter which gave him the opportunity to teach the art of a proper handshake. His father served as the minister at Gethsemane Church for 35 years. Visitation for family and friends with a memorial service to follow will be Thursday, May 16, 2019, 10 am at Gethsemane Church of Christ, 5146 Mechanicsville Turnpike. A private burial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the church building fund. Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary