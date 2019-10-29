Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
David Errett Moehring


09/17/1926 - 10/28/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Errett Moehring Obituary
David was born on September 17, 1926 and passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.

Errett was a graduate of Waite High School, Toledo, OH; Piedmont Bible College, NC; Bob Jones University, SC; and received his masters from Appalachian State, NC.

He served as a PFC in the Army from 1945-1947.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with the funeral service immediately following at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Liberation Veteran Services, 1202 Hull Street, Richmond, VA 23224 or by phone at 804-233-4064.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 29, 2019
