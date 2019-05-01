Home

Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier - Greenbrier
2619 Hwy 41 S
Greenbrier, TN 37073
615-643-4000
David Eugene Cripps


04/17/1949 - 04/30/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Eugene Cripps Obituary
David was born on April 17, 1949 and passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

David was a resident of Greenbrier, Tennessee at the time of passing.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Vickie Cripps; step-father, Bud Rawls and a brother Paul Cripps He was a veteran of the US Army and a member of Greenbrier First Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier with Bro. Steve Sorrels officiating. Visitation with the family will be 10am to 2pm at the funeral home on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Vanderbilt Lung Transplant Foundation, 1301 Medical Center Dr., Suite B817, Nashville, TN 37232.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on May 1, 2019
