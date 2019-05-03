|
|
David passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
David was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.
He had a B.S. and M.S. in engineering from Washington University in St. Louis, where he graduated first in class in his master's program.
Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center, www.support.vcu.edu/give/massey and/or Duke Cancer Institute, www.gifts.duke.edu/dci.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 3, 2019