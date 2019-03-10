|
|
David was born on October 21, 1979 and passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
David was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Jennifer Morelle thru any Essex Bank. Monday 11 Mar 6:00 PM 3/11/2019 6:00:00 PM - 8:00 PM 3/11/2019 8:00:00 PM Bennett & Barden Funeral Home 3215 Anderson Highway PO Box 245 Powhatan, VA 23139 Bennett & Barden Funeral Home 3215 Anderson Highway Powhatan 23139 VA United States memory of David Bennett & Barden Funeral Home 3215 Anderson Highway PO Box 245 Powhatan, VA 23139 Phone: (804) 598-3270 Fax: (804) 598-0024.
Published in Bennett & Barden Funeral Home on Mar. 10, 2019