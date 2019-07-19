Home

David Meade White


02/24/1951 - 07/15/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Meade White Obituary
David was born on February 24, 1951 and passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.

David was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.

Garrett is living in Washington, DC, Nathanial is a resident of Richmond, while Peter is currently attending college in Los Angeles.

The family will receive friends from 11am until service time at 12pm at Brandermill Church, 4500 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations in his name to the Richmond S.P.C.A. Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 19, 2019
