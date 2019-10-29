|
|
David was born on May 6, 1985 and passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
He was born in Augsburg, Germany and graduated from Prince George High School in 2005.
A service to celebrate his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Memorial Service at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Crater Road Chapel at 2:00 PM on November 9, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 29, 2019