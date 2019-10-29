Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for David McCaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Michael McCaver


05/06/1985 - 10/22/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Michael McCaver Obituary
David was born on May 6, 1985 and passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

He was born in Augsburg, Germany and graduated from Prince George High School in 2005.

A service to celebrate his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Memorial Service at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Crater Road Chapel at 2:00 PM on November 9, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now