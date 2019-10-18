Home

Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
David Michael Varner Obituary
David passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Centra Hospice of Farmville, 1705 East Third Street, Farmville, VA, 23901.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Oct. 18, 2019
