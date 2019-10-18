|
|
David passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, VA. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com Friday, October 18, 2019 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home 1826 Cox Road Blackstone, Virginia 23824 Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm: American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Centra Hospice of Farmville, 1705 East Third Street, Farmville, VA, 23901.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Oct. 18, 2019