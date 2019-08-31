|
|
David passed away in August 2019.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2201 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220 or the , 4240 Park Pl Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Aug. 31, 2019