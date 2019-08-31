Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Resources
More Obituaries for David Mullens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Mullens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Mullens Obituary
David passed away in August 2019.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2201 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220 or the , 4240 Park Pl Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now