David was born on June 20, 1954 and passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019.
David was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a mechanic and was of the Baptist faith.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1-4pm at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield. Funeral services will follow at 4pm with Brother Don Dungan officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 2pm in the Middle TN Veterans Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 20, 2019