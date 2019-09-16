Home

Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd. N
Chesterfield, VA
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd. N
Chesterfield, VA
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Morrissett Chapel
David Walker Obituary
David passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

David's funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, September 20 at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow at Bermuda Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name through his memorial link www.inmemof.org/david-walker
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on Sept. 16, 2019

