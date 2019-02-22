|
|
David passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
David was a resident of Dillwyn, Virginia at the time of passing.
Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Burkeville, VA. The family will receive friends from 9:30 A.M. until the time of procession to the cemetery at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, VA 23824. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com Saturday, February 23, 2019 Sunset Hill Cemetery Burkeville, VA American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Feb. 22, 2019