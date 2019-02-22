Home

Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road P.O. Box 130
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
David Wesley Dix

David Wesley Dix Obituary
David passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

David was a resident of Dillwyn, Virginia at the time of passing.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Burkeville, VA. The family will receive friends from 9:30 A.M. until the time of procession to the cemetery at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, VA 23824.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Feb. 22, 2019
