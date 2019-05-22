Home

David Woodfin Obituary
David passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.

David was a resident of N. Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

Born at the family home on Hull Street Road, he never strayed far from that spot, attending Manchester High School, where he graduated in 1960.

The family will welcome visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull St. Rd. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church at 5900 Hull Street Rd, Richmond, VA 23224.

Donations to his beloved home church, Ramsey Memorial United Methodist, in lieu of flowers, are appreciated.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 22, 2019
