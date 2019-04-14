Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for David Wootton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wootton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Wootton Obituary
David passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.

David was a resident of Powhatan, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17. Interment 2 p.m. Wednesday, in Rocky Mount United Methodist Church Cemetery, 348 Rocky Mount Rd., Dillwyn, Va. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Rocky Mount United Methodist Church 348 Rocky Mount Road Dillwyn VA 4217 Park Place Ct. Glen Allen, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now