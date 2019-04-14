|
David passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.
David was a resident of Powhatan, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17. Interment 2 p.m. Wednesday, in Rocky Mount United Methodist Church Cemetery, 348 Rocky Mount Rd., Dillwyn, Va. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Rocky Mount United Methodist Church 348 Rocky Mount Road Dillwyn VA 4217 Park Place Ct. Glen Allen, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 14, 2019