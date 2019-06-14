Home

Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road P.O. Box 130
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Amelia Baptist Church
9101 Amelia Street
Amelia, VA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Amelia Baptist Church
9101 Amelia Street
Amelia, VA
Dean G. Dugger

Dean G. Dugger Obituary
Dean passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Dean was a resident of Amelia, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, at the Amelia Baptist Church, 9101 Amelia Street, Amelia, VA 23002, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Interment will follow in Amelia Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Amelia County Emergency Squad, 8930 Otterburn Road, Amelia, VA 23002.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on June 14, 2019
