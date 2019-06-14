|
|
Dean passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Dean was a resident of Amelia, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, at the Amelia Baptist Church, 9101 Amelia Street, Amelia, VA 23002, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Interment will follow in Amelia Presbyterian Church Cemetery. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm: American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Amelia County Emergency Squad, 8930 Otterburn Road, Amelia, VA 23002.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on June 14, 2019