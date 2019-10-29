|
|
COMBS, Debbie K.; 54, of Mechanicsville, VA went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Armond "Junnie" Combs Jr and a sister, Brenda Beazley. Debbie is survived by her devoted mother, Diane Combs; sisters, Joy and Suzie; nephew, Shane; nieces, Sydney, Haley, Amber, and Lisa; her great-niece, Zora; and many friends. Debbie loved unicorns, the color purple, and collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia, but her pride and joy was her nieces and nephew. The family will receive friends, Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6 – 8 pm, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Oct. 29, 2019