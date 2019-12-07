|
Deborah was born on January 1, 1960 and passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Debbie was a graduate of MCV School of Nursing.
Deborah Dickson "Debbie" Heath, 59, of Richmond went to be with her mother in heaven on Friday, December 6, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, December 13 at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 enterprise Pkwy, Richmond VA 23294. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Westhampton Memorial Park.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Dec. 7, 2019