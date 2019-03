Ms. Deborah J. Kirkland of Midlothian, VA, departed this life on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Laurels of Willow Creek, Richmond, VA.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the staff of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.