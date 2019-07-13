|
|
Deborah was born on October 26, 1955 and passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Deborah was a resident of Hendersonville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4 pm until 8 pm at Austin & Bell Hendersonville. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, July 15 at 2 pm at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Hendersonville. JUL 14. 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com JUL 15. 2:00 PM (CDT) Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church Hendersonville, TN, 37075 Celebration of Life Service begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 13, 2019