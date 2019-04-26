Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Dejewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Lea Dejewski


11/26/1951 - 04/24/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra Lea Dejewski Obituary
Debra was born on November 26, 1951 and passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Debra was a resident of Sutherland, Virginia at the time of passing.

Debbie was a U.S. Army wife and mother.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to your local SPCA.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now