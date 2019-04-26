|
|
Debra was born on November 26, 1951 and passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Debra was a resident of Sutherland, Virginia at the time of passing.
Debbie was a U.S. Army wife and mother.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to your local SPCA.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 26, 2019