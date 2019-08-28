|
Debra was born on April 28, 1952 and passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park, 299 Burnt Road, La Crosse, Virginia 23950. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Augusts 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on August 30, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 28, 2019