E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Crestview Memorial Park
299 Burnt Road
La Crosse, VA
View Map
Debra Yeatts Ricks


Debra Yeatts Ricks Obituary
Debra was born on April 28, 1952 and passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park, 299 Burnt Road, La Crosse, Virginia 23950. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Augusts 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on August 30, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 28, 2019
