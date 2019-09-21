|
Delores was born on August 13, 1959 and passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, with Chaplin Craig Buxton officiating. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. The family will receive friends on Tuesday night, September 24, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on September 24, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Sept. 21, 2019