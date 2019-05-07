|
Delores passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Delores was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Grayland Baptist Church, 2301 3rd Ave., on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 12 noon. Interment will take place in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia on a later date. Thursday, May 02, 2019 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Manning Funeral Home 700 North 25th Street Richmond, VA 23223 Family Will Receive Friends Thursday, May 02, 2019 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Manning Funeral Home 700 N 25th St. Richmond, Virginia 23223 Friday, May 03, 2019 12:00 PM Grayland Baptist Church 2301 3rd Ave. Richmond, VA 23222
Published in Walter J. Manning Funeral Home on May 7, 2019