Deloris was born on July 5, 1937 and passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Deloris was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Hwy, South Chesterfield, VA 23834, with Father Danny Cogut officiating. Entombment will follow in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23832. The family will receive friends one hour prior to mass from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesterfield County Humane society (chesterfieldhumane.org).
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 8, 2019