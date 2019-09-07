Dennis was born on November 17, 1939 and passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.



After graduation from Key West High School, he attended Spring Hill College in Mobile Alabama, graduating with a degree in Economics.



He was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army in 1961 and went on to serve his country proudly for 24 years.



A Vigil Service and Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Petersburg, VA, followed by visitation until 8 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at St. Joseph cemetery.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic School in Petersburg, VA. Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 7, 2019