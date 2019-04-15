|
Dennis was born on March 12, 1948 and passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Dennis was a resident of Hillsboro, Indiana at the time of passing.
While a senior at Crawfordsville High School Dennis enlisted in the US Army and served a year in Vietnam where he attained the rank of SPC4 and earned 2 bronze stars.
Funeral services for Dennis L. Morley will be held 3:00pm Friday April 19th at Shoemaker Funeral Home, 202 Bratton Rd. Waynetown and offiated by Rev. Allen Sparks and Rev. Nathan Miller. Burial will follow in Waynetown Masonic Cemetery with Military honors. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral services.
