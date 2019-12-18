|
|
Dennis was born on March 26, 1972 and passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Dennis Lee Mitchell - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Dennis Lee Mitchell Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Dennis Lee Mitchell Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-12-17T16:51:13-05:00 In Loving Memory Dennis Lee Mitchell Mar. 26, 1972 - Dec. 16, 2019 Dennis Lee Mitchell, 47, of West Augusta passed away December 16, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Dec. 18, 2019