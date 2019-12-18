Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Lee Mitchell


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis Lee Mitchell Obituary
Dennis was born on March 26, 1972 and passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Dennis Lee Mitchell - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Dennis Lee Mitchell Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Dennis Lee Mitchell Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-12-17T16:51:13-05:00 In Loving Memory Dennis Lee Mitchell Mar. 26, 1972 - Dec. 16, 2019 Dennis Lee Mitchell, 47, of West Augusta passed away December 16, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -