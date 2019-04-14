|
|
Dennis was born on January 11, 1947 and passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Dennis was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
He was a 1965 graduate of Greensville County High School, a 1969 graduate of Randolph-Macon College and a 1974 graduate of VCU where he earned his Master's Degree in Education.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in the Hollywood Cemetery Mausoleum.
He was selected Outstanding Husband of the Year by the Ashland Junior Women's Club for two years for his contributions to the club.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 14, 2019