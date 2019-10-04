|
Devdas was born on April 30, 1946 and passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
In Loving Memory Devdas Suvarna April 30, 1946 - September 26, 2019 Devdas Suvarna, 73, of Richmond passed away September 26, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Glen Allen. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 4, 2019