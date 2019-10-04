Home

Devdas Suvarna


04/30/1946 - 09/26/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Devdas Suvarna Obituary
Devdas was born on April 30, 1946 and passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 4, 2019
