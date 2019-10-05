Home

POWERED BY

J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Dewey Edward Wells Sr.


06/02/1930 - 10/04/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dewey Edward Wells Sr. Obituary
Dewey was born on June 2, 1930 and passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019.

Mr. Wells proudly served his country in the United States Army.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be donated to Colonial Heights SPCA.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 5, 2019
