Diane passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Diane was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Her family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, with a Vigil beginning at 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, bsvaf.org/supporthospice. Her Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 VIGIL Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Saint Bridget Catholic Church 6006 Three Chopt Road Richmond VA 23226 Bon Secours Community Hospice House 1133 Old Bon Air Rd Richmond, Virginia 23235 (804) 309-3660 https://www.bsvaf.org/makeagift.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 11, 2019