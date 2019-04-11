Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bliley's-Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Rd.
Richmond, VA
Vigil
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Bliley's-Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Rd.
Richmond, VA
Memorial Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
6006 Three Chopt Rd.
Richmond, VA
Diane Cundiff

Diane Cundiff Obituary
Diane passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Diane was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Diane passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Diane was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing. Her family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, with a Vigil beginning at 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, bsvaf.org/supporthospice.

Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 11, 2019
