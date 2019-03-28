|
Diane was born on September 8, 1949 and passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Diane was a resident of Gainesville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Saturday, March 30, at 8:00 AM with Angela Huff officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at Good Springs Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Friday, March 29, from 4-8:00 PM.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the and may be made in care of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 28, 2019