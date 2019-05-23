Home

Dianne Harvey Obituary
Dianne passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Dianne was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in the chapel at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hilliard House Shelter, http://www.housingfamiliesfirst.org/hilliardhouse/. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Westhampton Memorial Park 10000 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23233 Hilliard House Shelter 3900 Nine Mile Road Henrico, Virginia 23223 Hilliard House is a short-term shelter for up to 30 children and adults who are on their way to a permanent home but need a safe and supportive stopover.

