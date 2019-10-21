|
|
Dianne was born on December 11, 1946 and passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 10590 Doyle Boulevard, McKenney, VA 23872, with the Rev. Karen Workman, officiating. Interment will follow in Asbury Memorial Cemetery, McKenney, VA. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 351, McKenney, VA 23872 OCT 26. 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EDT) Dinwiddie Chapel 6616 Boydton Plank Road N. Dinwiddie, VA, 23803 [email protected] Hand delivery before Dianne's OCT 27. 2:30 PM (EDT) Asbury Memorial Cemetery 20600 Boydton Plank Road McKenney, VA, 23872 OCT 27 (EDT) Asbury Memorial Cemetery 20600 Boydton Plank Road McKenney, VA, 23872 Asbury Memorial Cemetery 20600 Boydton Plank Road McKenney, VA, 23872.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 21, 2019