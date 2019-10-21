Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church
10590 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Mayes Wright


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dianne Mayes Wright Obituary
Dianne was born on December 11, 1946 and passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 10590 Doyle Boulevard, McKenney, VA 23872, with the Rev. Karen Workman, officiating. Interment will follow in Asbury Memorial Cemetery, McKenney, VA. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 351, McKenney, VA 23872 OCT 26. 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM (EDT) Dinwiddie Chapel 6616 Boydton Plank Road N. Dinwiddie, VA, 23803 [email protected] Hand delivery before Dianne's OCT 27. 2:30 PM (EDT) Asbury Memorial Cemetery 20600 Boydton Plank Road McKenney, VA, 23872 OCT 27 (EDT) Asbury Memorial Cemetery 20600 Boydton Plank Road McKenney, VA, 23872 Asbury Memorial Cemetery 20600 Boydton Plank Road McKenney, VA, 23872.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now