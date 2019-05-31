Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Chapel - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie Lee Willis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dixie Lee Willis Obituary
Dixie passed away in May 2019.

Dixie was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Family will receive friends 10 to 12 p.m. (noon) Saturday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where services will follow at 12 p.m. (noon). Interment will be in Springfield Christian Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation, 2821 Emerywood Pkwy. #203, Richmond, Va. 23294.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now