Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N. 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N. 6th Ave.
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
Bermuda Memorial Park
Bermuda Hundred Road
Chester, VA
View Map
Resources
Dolly Verbis Powers


Dolly Verbis Powers Obituary
Dolly Verbis Powers, 90, of Hopewell went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Mike Verbis and Helen Minor Verbis. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Junious Powers, Sr.; son, Jimmy Alan Powers and her sister, Ruth Sams. Dolly is survived by her children, Diana Bridgeman (Billy), Junious Lee Powers, Jr (Beverly) and Judy Lynn Joyce (Andy). The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 North 6th Ave in Hopewell. Dolly's funeral ceremony will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Phillip Andrews officiating. Final rest will conclude in Bermuda Memorial Park.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Mar. 3, 2020
