Obituary



ADAMS, Dolores B. "Buttercup"; 76, of Mechanicsville, VA went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents. Buttercup is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Edmond S. Adams, Jr.; 2 daughters, Lisa Lee (Floyd), and Terry Grannis; granddaughter, Taylor G. Bull; 2 great-grandchildren, Arianna Grannis and Cameron Bull; a brother, Claude Baldwin (Mary Anne); brother-in-law, Linwood Adams (Shirley) and sister-in-law, Barbara Adams. Buttercup and Ed were members of Landmark Baptist Church for 39 years. She had a great sense of humor and could be quite a pistol. She loved life and everyone she met; and never met a stranger. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. The family wishes to send a special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Harmony of Hanover for their loving care and kindness. The family will receive friends, Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2 – 6 pm at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111, where a funeral service will be held, at 11:00 am, Monday, December 16, 2019. Interment will follow at Hanover Memorial Park.







