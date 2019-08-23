Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Dolores C. (DeDe) Elder


04/18/1929 - 08/22/2019
Dolores C. (DeDe) Elder Obituary
Dolores was born on April 18, 1929 and passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Reverend Wayne Williams officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at E. Alvin Small Funeral Home. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on August 25, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 23, 2019
